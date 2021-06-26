$28.85 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $29.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $118.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $118.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

FSBW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816. The firm has a market cap of $302.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41.

FS Bancorp shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $402,779.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

