294,530 Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 294,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ICL Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

ICL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

