$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.24. Facebook reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $17.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

FB traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $341.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,594,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.88. The company has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $344.90.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,309,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $357,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

