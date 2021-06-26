$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

NYSE:PH traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.74. 1,395,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.79. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $171.58 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.