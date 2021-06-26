$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce sales of $30.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 119,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,428. The stock has a market cap of $692.16 million, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

