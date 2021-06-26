$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce sales of $30.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 119,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,428. The stock has a market cap of $692.16 million, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.