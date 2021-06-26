3,216 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,301,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,695,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.