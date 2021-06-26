$38.23 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post sales of $38.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.