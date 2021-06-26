$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce $407.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.83 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

VEC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 253,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

