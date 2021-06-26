$464.61 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce sales of $464.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.10 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $428.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

EXP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.92. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

