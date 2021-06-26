$513.92 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce $513.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.75 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $588.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,488. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

