6,119 Shares in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.28. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

