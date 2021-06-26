$62.06 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post $62.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.10 million and the lowest is $58.01 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $251.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92. PAR Technology has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

