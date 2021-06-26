62,000 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.31. 4,894,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

