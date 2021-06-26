642,600 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 642,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,566. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of X opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

