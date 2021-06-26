66,348 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCH opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

