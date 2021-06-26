$72.03 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post sales of $72.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $72.60 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $53.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $267.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.80 million to $268.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

