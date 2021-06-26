$724.11 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce sales of $724.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.00 million and the highest is $727.97 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $855,740.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,839 in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.