$9.12 Million in Sales Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post $9.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 million to $9.41 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $40.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $8,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

