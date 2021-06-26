$91.37 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post sales of $91.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $90.55 million. comScore posted sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $371.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in comScore by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. 1,186,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,059. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

