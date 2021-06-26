9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $14.42 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

