$938.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $938.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $869.36 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $85.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 995.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

