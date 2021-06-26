AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,218.02

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,218.02 ($28.98) and traded as low as GBX 2,150 ($28.09). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 7,173 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £490.90 million and a PE ratio of 169.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,215.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

