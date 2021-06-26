Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,350 shares of company stock worth $4,301,172 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

