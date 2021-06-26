Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $32.60 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.