Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,620 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 564.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

