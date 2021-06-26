Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 45,705 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $246.13 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

