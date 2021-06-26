Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MSA Safety by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 131.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 18.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $436,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $164.63 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

