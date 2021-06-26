Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.