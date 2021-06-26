Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.24. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

