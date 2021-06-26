Adam M. Kriger Sells 61,899 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $1,382,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.00 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

