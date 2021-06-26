Adam M. Kriger Sells 61,899 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $1,382,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.00 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
