Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of ADPT opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $210,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,761,861 shares in the company, valued at $74,315,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

