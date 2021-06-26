Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,258.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,258 ($42.57) and last traded at GBX 3,254 ($42.51), with a volume of 16432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,224 ($42.12).

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,840.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.