Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

