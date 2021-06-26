Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $606.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.00.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $579.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. The company has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $582.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.