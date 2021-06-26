Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.