AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.46. 5,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.22% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

