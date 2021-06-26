Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at C$18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.