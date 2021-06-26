Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after buying an additional 292,153 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Affimed by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $8.24 on Friday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.20.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

