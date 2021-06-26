Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 2.8%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. 8,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,637,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several brokerages have commented on AFMD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The firm has a market cap of $809.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

