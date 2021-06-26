AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

