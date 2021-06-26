Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.13. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agiliti.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,861. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

