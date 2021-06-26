Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.35 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.32 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.61. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.