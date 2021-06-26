Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

