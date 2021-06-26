Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $334.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $234.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

