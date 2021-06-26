Akash Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $463,765.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00011100 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $240.70 million and $463,765.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 143,985,948 coins and its circulating supply is 65,847,849 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

