Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 600 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,283,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 604,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,082,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,216. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26.

