Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $155.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

