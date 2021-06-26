Alexandria Capital LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.27. 6,005,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,045. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.