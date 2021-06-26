Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.37

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.37 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 25.97 ($0.34). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,020,954 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.40. The firm has a market cap of £160.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.