Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 3,152 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after buying an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after buying an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.29.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.